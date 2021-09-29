GPA is an Unrepresentative Measure of Student Ability

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis man is using math to encourage Black youth to enroll at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since graduating from Bethune-Cookman University, Troy Vaughn has used his education to help others, as a police officer and a teacher. “On my days off as a police officer, I was going in substituting teaching, because I had my teachers license in Minnesota,” Vaughn said. While inside elementary and middle school classrooms, he noticed a difference between what was happening in suburban and urban schools. “What they were being taught was two different things, and that’s when I kind of seen that...

