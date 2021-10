VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce another historic and successful quarter. For the first time in its history the Company consummated total sales bookings of over USD $5.7MM. This beats our second quarter which was the quarter where we previously achieved record historic sales. Apart from breaking this record, this quarter marks Snipp's second consecutive quarter of sales bookings crossing the USD $5 million mark. Capping of this very successful quarter, in the last week, the Company executed 12 contracts worth USD $1.68MM. The sales bookings took place across USA, LATAM, and EMEA and across all components of the Company's modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform.

