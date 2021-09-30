‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 8 With Hughie
This week, Johnny welcomes everyone’s favorite rookie, Hughie Maughan, to the podcast to talk about all the behind-the-scenes details, dramas, and tidbits. First, Hughie tells Johnny how he got his start in reality television on Big Brother (0:40) and why he chose Ashley to be his partner at the beginning of The Challenge (16:30). Then they get into all the juicy details of the veteran alliance (22:50), Hughie’s mid-elimination fight with Corey (43:50), the drama between Emy and Burna (54:55), the frustrating challenge that Hughie and Burna almost won (1:09:00), and how his ass got in the way of winning the elimination (1:22:00).www.theringer.com
