CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 8 With Hughie

By Johnny Bananas
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Johnny welcomes everyone’s favorite rookie, Hughie Maughan, to the podcast to talk about all the behind-the-scenes details, dramas, and tidbits. First, Hughie tells Johnny how he got his start in reality television on Big Brother (0:40) and why he chose Ashley to be his partner at the beginning of The Challenge (16:30). Then they get into all the juicy details of the veteran alliance (22:50), Hughie’s mid-elimination fight with Corey (43:50), the drama between Emy and Burna (54:55), the frustrating challenge that Hughie and Burna almost won (1:09:00), and how his ass got in the way of winning the elimination (1:22:00).

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickprime.com

Tori Deal Reveals ‘Biggest Regret’ From ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’

The final episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” noticed an explosive battle get away between a number of stars of the show, particularly Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat in addition to Amber Borzotra and Esther Biade. The argument was the end result of tensions increase over the previous few episodes after Fessy threw Amber into elimination.
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Who went home from Spies, Lies & Allies?

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7, it was time to learn the repercussions following the big blowup involving Amber Borzotra, Esther Agunbiade, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat. The episode opened with a replay of Josh and Fessy arguing as security was standing between them. Fessy shoved Josh’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
talesbuzz.com

Cast member calls out lie and ‘OG snake’ after seeing episode sneak peek

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ seventh episode on the way, at least one cast member quickly reacted to footage of a conversation they had no clue about until now. The latest sneak peek reveals a rookie trying to get in with the veteran alliance, leaving a castmate shocked by what’s shown in the footage.
TV SERIES
kclu.org

'The Morning Show' recap, Season 2, Episode 3, featuring kissing and lying

It's never clear exactly what the stakes are supposed to be on The Morning Show. Are we supposed to be invested in the two women at the center of the action, Bradley and Alex, finding their way forward together and forging some kind of professional trust? Are we supposed to be invested in each of them, individually, finding her own ethical North Star? Are we supposed to care who succeeds and fails among the on-air talent? Are things like Alex's new office supposed to be juicy details about how the media really operates? Am I supposed to be thinking about the plight of poor Mitch, isolated on Lake Como, drowning in money but sometimes faced with consequences of his actions?
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘What If…?’ Episode 8 Analysis and ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Recommends

Mallory is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss the latest episode of Marvel’s What If...? (03:04). They discuss the legacy of Ultron along with predicting where the season finale of the mind-bending show may go. Then Mal jumps in with Justin Charity and Micah Peters of the Sound Only podcast to dive into Ringer-verse Recommends based on the anthology series Star Wars: Visions (61:45).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spies#Reality Tv
The Ringer

‘Squid Game’ Is Gleefully Vicious and Violent, but Succeeds Best in Its Mundane Moments

Over the past 48 hours, as I gasped, stared, shrieked, hid, laughed, and sort of incoherently burbled my way through Squid Game, the astonishing new South Korean survival thriller whose nine episodes have just been released on Netflix, two famous declarations kept popping up in my mind. The first is by François Truffaut, the great director of the French New Wave. Truffaut said that there’s no such thing as an anti-war film. The second declaration is usually attributed to Fredric Jameson, the great Marxist political theorist. Jameson said that it’s easier to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism. Squid Game is a show in which masked soldiers in hot pink tracksuits force adults to play schoolyard games in a giant children’s playland. I binged it in three total sittings, and thought about both film theory and economic determinism a lot.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘What If ...?’ Episode 8 Instant Reactions, ‘Star Wars: Visions,’ and Nerd News

Charles and Van break down the penultimate episode of Season 1 of Marvel’s What If...? (03:58). They also break for Nerd News and discuss the latest lawsuit involving Disney and the copyright of its Marvel characters (35:40). Then they dive into the acclaimed anime anthology Star Wars: Visions and talk about the best new stories to come out of the series (46:56).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Challenge season 37 episode 8 preview: A rookie’s big plan

Want to know what’s coming on The Challenge season 37 episode 8? For most of the season so far, it feels like rookies vs. vets has been a theme. That’s probably going to be a case for weeks on end still, but we think that the installment next week is going to set the stage.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

La Brea episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for Natalie Zea, cast?

Following the big premiere following The Voice tonight on NBC, what lies ahead when it comes to La Brea episode 2? There is so much more to explore within this shocking world, and of course we’re curious to see how all of it unfolds. On the surface, we think it’s...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
inlander.com

A Japanese woman faces moral and marital challenges in WWII drama Wife of a Spy

Prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa is still best known in the U.S. for his horror films, including Pulse, Cure and Creepy, but he's worked in numerous genres over his lengthy career. Kurosawa's latest film, Wife of a Spy, is his first period piece, a measured and sometimes staid drama set on the eve of Japan's entry into World War II. It unfolds slowly and methodically, eventually building to a powerful and unexpected climax. The film's early going requires some patience, but that pays off in surprising ways as the story unfolds.
MOVIES
Vibe

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Share The Real Story Behind Their Breakup In New Teaser: Watch

The Nasty Girls from ABC’s new drama, Queens, get real about their rise to stardom, shocking downfall, and divine second chance in this exclusive teaser. “We were the OGs. Look, no shade—Nicki [Minaj], Cardi [B], Megan [Thee Stallion]—none of them would exist without us,” declared Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy). “We were just friends from Queens doing what we love. Then, it turned into a No. 1 record, Grammys, my face on a cashmere rug,” recalled Brianna a.k.a. Professor Sex (Eve). Jill a.k.a. Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton) detailed how she turned to cocaine and then God while Valeria a.k.a. Butter Pecan...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Reactions

The Midnight Boys are joined by Ringer staff writer Miles Surrey to discuss the blockbuster superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage (05:12). They dive into why the film’s B-movie attitude works for the superhero genre as well as pick apart its most outrageous moments. They are then joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss the monumental post-credits scene and what its lasting effects will be for many films to come (38:44).
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters?

When 1000-lb Sisters debuted on TLC at the beginning of 2020, it quickly became one of those shows that people couldn’t get enough of. The series follows the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who together weigh more than 1,000 pounds. On top of dealing with everyday issues, their size has created some serious challenges in their lives. During the show, however, Amy showed an interest in losing weight and living a healthier lifestyle. Tammy, however, seemed to struggle with making healthier choices. This caused a bit of a rift between the sisters and caused many viewers to feel concerned for Tammy. Since the end of season two, lots of viewers have wondered what’s been going on with Tammy Slaton. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Haack's third engagement ring cost double average US salary

Christina Haack, 38, has announced the happy news that she is engaged to Joshua Hall, and she has the most jaw-dropping ring! The mesmerising diamond is believed to be worth $150,000 – which is double the average US salary for an entire year which sits at $71,456. The star announced...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are James and Anna from Bachelor in Paradise dating now?

Anna Redman and James Bonsall have suddenly began hitting it off, despite James being given a rose by Tia just before the finale. ABC viewers are now wondering whether their romance blossomed into anything further since filming for Bachelor in Paradise. The sudden romance seen between them was not expected...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Introduces Us to the RHOA Trio of Friends "We've All Been Waiting For"

There have been many memorable pairs of pals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, but Kandi Burruss just introduced us to perhaps the most iconic trio yet. On September 21, Kandi took to Instagram to share a photo of what was surely an unforgettable girls' night out with none other than Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton. "Here’s the threesome we’ve all been waiting for!" Kandi captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio out at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy