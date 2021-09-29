Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in New York City

The changing of the seasons means it’s time for kids to go back to school, and Jennifer Garner is among the many parents dropping theirs off for in-person learning. On Thursday, the 49-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress shared a personal message on Instagram about her family returning to a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to COVID-19, schools across the country were forced to shut down in March 2020 and transition to remote learning. Now, many students are back in classrooms, including Jennifer’s three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
