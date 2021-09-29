CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in New York City

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Jennifer Garner is living large in the Big Apple. The 13 Going on 30 actress took in the sights and sounds of New York City with boyfriend John C. Miller by her side on Wednesday, Sept….

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Reveals Two of Her and Ben Affleck's Kids Are Returning to School Fully Vaccinated

Parenting during the pandemic has been a difficult thing to navigate, especially with kids back in school. Jennifer Garner opened up on Instagram about some of her worries and revealed that two out of three of her children that she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck are fully vaccinated. Her daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, are fully vaccinated, while her 9-year-old son Samuel is still too young.
SCIENCE
countryliving.com

Celebrities Are Very Emotional After Reading Jennifer Garner's Family Instagram Update

The changing of the seasons means it’s time for kids to go back to school, and Jennifer Garner is among the many parents dropping theirs off for in-person learning. On Thursday, the 49-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress shared a personal message on Instagram about her family returning to a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to COVID-19, schools across the country were forced to shut down in March 2020 and transition to remote learning. Now, many students are back in classrooms, including Jennifer’s three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & BF John Miller Stroll Around NYC After Ben & J.Lo’s PDA-Packed Trip — Photos

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were spotted taking a stroll in Manhattan while wearing casual outfits a month after they were last publicly seen together. Jennifer Garner, 49, stepped out with boyfriend John Miller, 43, to get coffee in New York City on Sept. 29. The actress and the businessman were dressed in casual clothes, including a black jogging suit for her and a gray T-shirt and black pants for him, as they held their small cups and walked beside each other. Jennifer also added a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, a purple face mask, and sneakers to her look while John added brown boots and a blue face mask.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Garner ex Scott Foley opens up about their marriage in new interview

Jennifer Garner ex Scott Foley has opened up about their relationship in a new interview.The pair were married in 2000 after meeting on the set of Felicity; they divorced four year later.In an interview on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live this week, Foley was asked about dating when he was younger, specifically if he ever dated anyone famous who the audience would know.“Probably,” Foley replied. “I got married during Felicity. It was a short-lived marriage, he added.Foley said he hit it off with Garner “instantly” on set; Garner played his girlfriend in the show. The pair started dating soon...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
tribuneledgernews.com

Jennifer Garner joins TikTok

Jennifer Garner has joined TikTok. The 49-year-old actress joined the video-sharing platform to mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of 'Alias', the hit TV series created by JJ Abrams. Jennifer - who starred as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA, on the show - posted a TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

Jennifer Garner Sent a Selfie to the Wrong Number

Even celebrities aren't immune to wrong number mishaps. Just ask Jennifer Garner. On Friday, the actress found herself "humbled" after texting (and sending a selfie) to a random stranger. Sharing a screenshot of the exchange on Instagram, Jen was attempting to text her former Alias co-star Carl Lumbly, and was met with an awkward reply. "Carl — this is Jen G. Here comes proof," she wrote. In the moments following, she pressed the send button on a photo of herself, and not Carl matter-of-factly replied: "Wrong number."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texted a Selfie to a Random Stranger

You know the embarrassment of sending a text to the wrong number? Jennifer Garner definitely does. The actress dragged herself on Instagram this weekend after she accidentally texted a selfie to a random stranger. Jen was *trying* to reconnect with her Alias costar Carl Lumbly after the cast reunited earlier...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
Elle

Here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kissing in the Streets of New York City

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are that reconciled couple who's (all-caps) IN LOVE these days—and keen to show it to all of New York City. Paparazzi captured Bennifer 2.0 having a dramatic street kiss and all-around PDA-filled stroll in Central Park yesterday. Lopez wore a fabulous green plaid tie dress by Christian Dior. Affleck was in all gray and all over J.Lo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler makes first public appearance since divorce to debut new artwork

John Mulaney’s ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, made her first public appearance since her high profile split from the comedian. The couple officially got divorced in July after getting married seven years prior in 2014. At the time, Tendler released a statement through her rep noting that she was "heartbroken" that the "Saturday Night Live" alum had decided to end their marriage and wished him well on his recovery as he was in rehab at the time.
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Ashley Olsen Ditches Her Signature Style During Trendy New York City Outing

Watch: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire. Ashley Olsen is breaking all the rules, including that one about not wearing white after Labor Day. The former Full House actress was photographed in a noticeably lighter ensemble as she got food with friends in New York City over the weekend. Rather than wear her typical all-black outfit, the Row designer put on a pair of cuffed white pants and a linen button-up blouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Channel Katie Holmes’ Western Bootie Look — Starting at Just $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. She may be a Hollywood heavy-hitter, but Katie Holmes has some of the most relatable street style. The 42-year-old actress maintains New York City as her home base, which likely influences her day-to-day aesthetic! We would describe her outfits as casual-chic — she might just be stepping out in a pair of jeans and a low-key top, but she elevates the ensemble with some major shoes and accessories.
APPAREL
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PDA-Packed Outing In New York City

Prince Harry can't keep his hands off his wife Meghan Markle. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, at the One World Trade Center observatory in New York City, where they met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The couple also paid a visit to the 9/11 Memorial during their first joint visit to the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ok Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Joe Petito & Nichole Schmidt Moved In Together With Their Respective Spouses Amid Her Disappearance

Gabby Petito's grieving family members continue to speak out. The late influencer's father Joe Petito, mother Nichole Schmidt, step-mother Tara Petito and step-father Jim Schmidt opened up in the second part of their sit-down with Dr. Phil on Wednesday, October 6, agreeing unanimously that leaning on each other helped them navigate this tragic time.
CELEBRITIES
E! Online

Girls Next Door's Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Public Outing

Watch: Kendra Wilkinson in "Girls Next Door": E! News Rewind. Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt remain good friends and this latest sighting is proof of that. On Thursday, Sept. 23, paparazzi photographed the Girls Next Door stars as they met up in a Calabasas parking lot. For the low-key gathering, Holly wore leggings and a t-shirt, while Bridget sported a flowing dress and sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Bike MS: New York City

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease, and right now it can't be cured. But if you Bike MS New York City on Sunday, Oct. 17, you can help accelerate breakthroughs needed to stop this devastating disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy