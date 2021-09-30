CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Korea's Kim Jong-un offers to restore inter-Korean hotline

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he is willing to restore a vital communication hotline with South Korea, in a possible offer of reconciliation. He also accused the US of proposing talks without changing its "hostile policy" towards the North. Pyongyang severed the hotlines in August this year in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

New 'peace park' offers up-close views of North Korea

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- As tensions appear to be lifting on the Korean Peninsula, local officials in South Korea unveiled a new park on the border with the North that they hope will draw tourists and help build a new spirit of cooperation. Aegibong Peace Ecopark, an exhibition hall...
ASIA
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
WORLD
The Independent

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Japan s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

North, South Korea reopen hotlines in attempt to mend relationship

North and South Korea restored communication hotlines on Monday in an attempt to improve the countries' relationship, AP reports. State of play: North Korean officers answered calls from their South Korean counterparts for the first time in two months, per AP. The hotlines are communication channels between the Koreas used to schedule meetings, discuss border issues and avoid conflict.
WORLD
Fox News

North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a...
WORLD
Daily Herald

North Korea's threat and South Korea's success

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. The totalitarian regime in Pyongyang has announced successful launch of a cruise missile. This follows many years of testing both rudimentary ballistic missiles and nuclear explosives. The cruise missile is an unusually flexible and insidious weapon. It flies low and relatively...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
AFP

NKorea says will restore severed communications with South

North Korea will restore cross-border communications with its southern counterpart from Monday after dropping them in August, the official KCNA news agency reported. The decision comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern with a series of missile tests in the span of a few weeks. The tests prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the restoration of cross-border communications, which were severed more than a year earlier. But the detente was short-lived, as North Korea stopped answering calls just two weeks later.
WORLD
Rebel Yell

South Korea and North Korea reopen communication channels |

Seoul (dpa) – After a one-week hiatus, South Korea and North Korea have reopened their direct communication channels. Connection via telephone and fax lines has been re-established, the Unification ministry said. The agency hoped both sides would use the channels to resume dialogue. This decision “laid the foundations to put...
POLITICS
AFP

North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". Pyongyang said Friday it had successfully fired an anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by the nuclear-armed state, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January. In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development. The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
MILITARY
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South Korea#Us Military#Inter Korean#North Korean#South Korean
hngn.com

North Korea Joins Race For Hypersonic Missile; Iran, China, Russia Chastised For Helping The Country To Test New Weapon

North Korea claims to have successfully launched a new hypersonic missile, raising concerns that the isolationist dictatorship is receiving subsidies from nuclear giants Iran, China, and Russia. On Tuesday, the Hwasong-8 missile was launched into the sea, with state media praising the "strategic weapon's" role in boosting North Korea's national...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Kim's sister leads N. Korea's pressure campaign

As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. ___RISING STAR? Amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington Kim Yo Jong shocked...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy