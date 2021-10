University partners with National Science Foundation to examine success of HBCU’s in STEM. Virginia State University is pleased to announce a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM persistence and retention at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This collaborative work is being performed by the HBCU STEM Undergraduate Success Research Center, an initiative designed to tell the story behind the disproportionate number of HBCU students who go on to receive terminal degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO