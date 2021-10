Regarding “Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected” (Sept. 27): Nemo dat quod non habet (You can’t give what you don’t have) is common sense our government ignores at our peril. In 2020, the federal government collected 3.42 trillion dollars in taxes and spent nearly twice that. For our government to spend more than it collects, it has to print money. This leads to inflation — the cruelest tax of all.

