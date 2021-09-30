CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Reward doubled for information leading to arrest and conviction of vandals who targeted Colorado Springs parks

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA concerned citizen is doubling the reward for information on vandals spray-painting and destroying parks in Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday. Previously Crime Stoppers announced Thursday a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for vandalism to property, monuments, memorials, and other structures in Venezia and other Pikes Peak area public parks. That reward has doubled $2,000 thanks to a citizen named "Hiking Bob" Falcone. Falcone is an outdoor recreation advocate, according to a release.

