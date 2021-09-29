Historian to portray Pony Express co-founder in presentation Sunday in Marysville

Cobb PARKS and Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will be featuring a concert/performance of "Sunday in the Park with George" on October 9th. Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, "Sunday in the Park with George", Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. The days leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintaining a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes. A century later, Seurat's descendant named George and also an artist finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

4 DAYS AGO