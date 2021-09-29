Historian to portray Pony Express co-founder in presentation Sunday in Marysville
By Toby Carrig
marysvilleonline.net
8 days ago
Celebrate the birthday of Pony Express co-founder Alexander Majors this weekend at the Pony Express Barn & Museum in Marysville. Historian Gary Hicks will give a presentation in a first-person portrayal of Majors at 2 p.m. Sunday, one day before Majors’ date of birth.
On Sunday, Octocber 10th at 2 p.m., Wayne Lammers will present a history program at the River, Rails and Trails Museum just south of the Katy RR Depot on First Street. The Cooper County Historical Society and the Museum are sponsoring the event. Lammers will discuss and show a video that he shot on December 27, 1987, of an excavation of the Missouri Packet Steamboat that sank in the Missouri River on May 5, 1820. Over 200 years ago.
Livermore City Historian Richard Finn will tell tales from the bygone era of cowboys and ranchers in old Livermore during a virtual presentation next month. The result of a collaboration between the Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Heritage Guild (LHG), the evening of old west stories is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
Restoring vintage cars was Jim Danielson’s way of saving a bit of history. “It’s a contribution to society by preserving something that people haven’t seen or have forgotten about,” the owner of more than two dozen British cars said in a Lincoln Journal Star interview in 2018. Tragically, the 83-year-old...
FLORENCE — Kay Parker, licensed professional counselor and co-founder of The Healing Place, Inc., died peacefully at home on Saturday, according to her family. She was 78. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The 25th annual Pony Express Museum Pumpkinfest is returning to in person this year after last year was held virtual. The festival begins October 8th, but before it begins, the festival officials need help setting up. This year they are looking for volunteers to help gut and carve pumpkins. On October 4th, the Pony Express Museum will start carving the pumpkins and museum officials are welcoming as many volunteers as they can find.
The First-Plymouth Congregational Church series “First-Plymouth Presents” returns Sunday, Sept. 26, at First-Plymouth Church’s courtyard, 2000 D St. “Presents” begins at 5:30 p.m. with live music by the Shucks Brothers, along with free pizza and a cash bar from Backswing Brewery (for ages 21 and older). At 7 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck, senior minister at First-Plymouth, and the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, associate minister, will speak on how they almost didn’t become Christians.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Discovery Green is partnering with Buffalo Bayou Partnership, Emancipation Park Conservancy and DACAMERA this fall to celebrate the legacy of jazz in Houston. Jazzy Sundays in the Parks is a free live music series made possible by the Kinder Foundation.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After years of dreaming, a plan is coming to life at the Pony Express Museum. This Saturday, museum board members and directors will reveal the newest expansion of the Pony Bar and Goetz Museum and Callison Labor Hall and Event Center. Museum director Cindy Daffron said the...
WHEELING — Wheeling Park High School’s Introduction to Speech and Theater classes will present two one-act plays at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Phyllis A. Beneke Theater. The plays, “Cinderella and The Substitute Fairy Godmother” by Ed Monk and “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” by Don Zolidis, will...
Cobb PARKS and Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will be featuring a concert/performance of "Sunday in the Park with George" on October 9th. Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, "Sunday in the Park with George", Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. The days leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintaining a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes. A century later, Seurat's descendant named George and also an artist finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.
The Marysville Marching Band Festival here Monday will be host to six schools in Homer Hanson Stadium. The public is invited. Eudora, Royal Valley, Sabetha, Holton, McLouth and Clay Center will join MHS’ marching band for the event.
