CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: ‘Falling For Figaro’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Macdonald Charms But This Opera Rom-Com Is Out Of Tune. As millions have made the life choice to ditch their jobs and pursue their dreams, motivated by the pandemic of course, it was inevitable that Hollywood underdog stories would evolve to reflect that. Such is the case with Falling for Figaro, a charming if underwhelming rom-com led by the always-terrific Danielle Macdonald, who completes what I like to look at as a loose knit musical underdog trilogy along with Patti Cake$ and Dumplin. Here, she plays Millie Cantwell, a fund manager who uproots her life to do what she’s always wanted to: become an opera singer.

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Weekend TV Pick Preview: IFC’s ‘Falling For Figaro’ A Winner, Starring Joanna Lumley, Danielle Macdonald

IFC Films have a terrific movie coming October 1 that will delight any romantic comedy fans, especially ones set in the scenic Scottish Highlands. Falling For Figaro is a reinvention story for one woman unsatisfied with her life choices, career, and relationship. She harbors a desire to bet on herself in the creative arts. It’s riotously funny, full of heart and you will love it.
TV SHOWS
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Falling For Figaro’ Interview: Danielle Macdonald On Her First Rom-Com, Musical Influences, & More

The first time I interviewed Danielle Macdonald it was four years ago after her star-making performance as an aspiring rapper in Patti Cake$, a film I absolutely loved. She’s come a long way since then and made a number of terrific movies, but she seems especially drawn to stories about underdogs who use music to achieve their dreams. From hip-hop to the sounds of Dolly Parton in Dumplin, Macdonald now takes on opera music with the romantic comedy Falling for Figaro.
MOVIES
mostmetro.com

NEON NEWS: FALLING FOR FIGARO & THE GREEN KNIGHT!

Even though we’re holding THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE for another week, we’re adding two new films to the mix. Our first selection is a UK import that has had many audience members swooning – FALLING FOR FIGARO. Our second selection is a film that has already played in this market – but several NEON fans have been asking for it – THE GREEN KNIGHT. Both of these could be gone in a week…so hurry down.
DAYTON, OH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Danielle Macdonald on Opera, Singing, and “Falling for Figaro”

Danielle Macdonald wowed us as a rapper wannabe in “Patti Cake$,” a beauty contestant wannabe in “Dumplin’,” and now, fall in love with her all over again as an opera singer wannabe in “Falling for Figaro.” Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:. From award-winning director Ben Lewin (The Sessions,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shazad Latif
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Danielle Macdonald
Person
Hugh Skinner
Page Six

‘AbFab’ diva Joanna Lumley on new Netflix rom-com ‘Falling for Figaro’

As a star of global hit sitcom “Absolutely Fabulous,” Joanna Lumley’s most hilarious moments hinged on her character Patsy Stone’s inability to endure anything less than five-star accommodations. But in real life, the British actor is as intrepid as any hostel-hopping 20-something. “I can sleep anywhere,” 75-year-old Lumley told The...
MOVIES
Greenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Venom,’ ‘Saints’ violent; ‘Figaro’ humorous

Originally introduced in a Marvel Comics “Spider-Man” feature, Venom, the giant Spider-like, spiky-toothed superhero inhabits the body of investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in this sequel to “Venom” (2018). In the original film, Brock lost his job and his fiancé Annie Weyring (Michelle Williams) when he morphed into his...
MOVIES
capecodwave.com

Play It Again, Tim – ‘Saints’ lives up to ‘Sopranos’; ‘Figaro’ charms

When I first binge-watched “The Sopranos,” I struggled to stop watching. I’d watch episode after episode, late into the night/early morning. I couldn’t get enough. “The Many Saints of Newark” (R, 120 minutes, in theaters and on HBO Max), the prequel to the mob series, has the same effect. You watch it; you know there’s more to the story; you want it to keep going.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Falling for Figaro’ Review: A Fine Ensemble Sings the High Notes in a Corny, Amiable Opera Comedy

According to her dour, navy-suited employers in an old-school London financial institute, young American Millie Cantwell is the most prodigiously gifted fund manager in many a moon: a veritable supernova in her field, destined for great and profitable things. This is doubtless a wonderful thing to hear if you truly want to be a fund manager. If, like Millie, your most cherished ambition is to be an opera singer, it feels more like your head ruthlessly selling out your heart, leaving your voice stranded somewhere in the exchange. As for which ultimately wins out, expect no surprises in “Falling for Figaro,” a corny, cute-enough carpe diem comedy, in which it’s a lovable ensemble — led by Danielle Macdonald, and spiked by a deliciously imperious Joanna Lumley — that brings the grace notes to a pretty standard-issue script.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer
Telegraph

The Harder They Fall, review: a western with no wow factor

The first night of the London Film Festival has seen its fair share of both masterworks and turkeys over the years, but it’s hard to recall a more deflating pick than this action western from the locally born musician-turned-filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. Gaudy, muddled and slight, with a likeable ensemble but almost no command of atmosphere or tension, it feels like it exists primarily to look good on Netflix menu screens, where it will appear early next month.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Stop And Go’

Can we make fun of the pandemic yet? Can we find the comedy in an illness that killed millions of people all over the world? Permission is fully given in the new road-trip comedy Stop and Go. Known for their work on the Bringham Young Sketch comedy series Studio C,...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ Review: Jeymes Samuel Dusts Off a Dying Genre

There’s a cruel irony working against Hollywood’s efforts to diversify: For nearly a century, the industry depicted the world as a place dominated by white, straight, able-bodied men. The movies typically relegated women and people of color to supporting and subservient roles, while excluding (or else vilifying) queer and handicapped characters. As a result, entire generations have been raised on lopsided and inaccurate representations of our past — that Jesus was white, for example — to the extent that they don’t necessarily believe it when Black actors appear in situations where they played a significant (off-screen) role. Like the American West.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Scott Foley Reveals How He Handles Bumping Into Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood Events

Running into an ex can be awkward –– especially if they're extremely well known like Jennifer Garner. Scandal alum Scott Foley, who was briefly married to the 13 Going on 30 actress in the early 2000s, says he handles run-ins with a level of respect nowadays. Foley shared with Andy Cohen during his appearance on the host's SiriusXM's show Andy Cohen Live how he tackles running into his ex at Hollywood events.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy