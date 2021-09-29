Review: ‘Falling For Figaro’
Danielle Macdonald Charms But This Opera Rom-Com Is Out Of Tune. As millions have made the life choice to ditch their jobs and pursue their dreams, motivated by the pandemic of course, it was inevitable that Hollywood underdog stories would evolve to reflect that. Such is the case with Falling for Figaro, a charming if underwhelming rom-com led by the always-terrific Danielle Macdonald, who completes what I like to look at as a loose knit musical underdog trilogy along with Patti Cake$ and Dumplin. Here, she plays Millie Cantwell, a fund manager who uproots her life to do what she’s always wanted to: become an opera singer.punchdrunkcritics.com
