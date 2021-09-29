Was cited for failure to stop for a school bus--wondering what to expect

Was driving north on a three-lane road (the middle lane is a turn lane) and there was a bus stopped heading south with the arm extended. I thought since it was a three-lane road I didn't need to stop but slowed down to check for pedestrians. All students were on the west side of the road-one was boarding and 2-3 were in line to board. There was an unmarked car behind the bus who pulled a U-turn and pulled me over and gave me a citation despite my explanation of my mistake, apology, and appreciation for the clarification of the law. What should I expect and how to move forward?