Was cited for failure to stop for a school bus--wondering what to expect

By Asked in Minneapolis, MN
 8 days ago

Was driving north on a three-lane road (the middle lane is a turn lane) and there was a bus stopped heading south with the arm extended. I thought since it was a three-lane road I didn't need to stop but slowed down to check for pedestrians. All students were on the west side of the road-one was boarding and 2-3 were in line to board. There was an unmarked car behind the bus who pulled a U-turn and pulled me over and gave me a citation despite my explanation of my mistake, apology, and appreciation for the clarification of the law. What should I expect and how to move forward?

News 12

Police post video of car zooming past school bus with stop sign flashing

Clarkstown police have posted video of a reckless driver zooming past a school bus with its stop sign flashing in Rockland County. The short clip was posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. They say it was taken on North Middletown Road in Nanuet and sent in by a concerned parent who was waiting at a bus stop for her 6-year-old daughter when it happened.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
#School Bus#Bus Stop
Derrick

Wanted: School bus drivers

The owners of three local bus companies say it’s getting much harder to find people to drive their buses. “It’s easy to say ‘just get a new driver,’ but it’s not that easy to just get one,” said Chad Findlay as he described the challenges currently facing the school bus industry.
TRAFFIC
Evening Star

School bus stop arm task force on the hunt for violators

EMMA — About a dozen Westview School Corporation school buses pulled out of the Westview Jr./Sr. High School parking lot Wednesday afternoon, each followed closely by a marked police car. The officers were there to shadow the buses while they ran their routes, looking for anyone who violated Indiana’s school bus stop arm laws.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Echo Press

Ask a Trooper: May emergency vehicles ignore school bus stop sign?

According to statute it says all vehicles must stop. ALL being the key word. But some argue that statute 169.03, Subdivision 2 allows emergency vehicles to proceed. Your input greatly appreciated. Answer: With school back in session this is a great topic. That statue you cite is correct. “The driver...
TRAFFIC
Traffic
ncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Vaccine mandate a stop sign for some CT school bus drivers

Like a school bus driver at an early morning stop sign, it’s important to look both ways before proceeding regarding the new vaccination mandate. School officials throughout the state endured a tense weekend of waiting for Monday morning, when the deadline arrived for drivers to produce proof of receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccination, or face mandatory testing. There were also murmurs of a possible walkout in protest of the mandate.
CONNECTICUT STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Two women shot in St. Louis as children walk to school bus stop

ST. LOUIS — Two women were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting that happened while children were walking to school. Shots were fired in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, in The Gate District neighborhood of St. Louis. Police said they got a call shortly before 8 a.m. Officers found...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WSOC Charlotte

Dogs attack mom, 5-year-old daughter at Monroe school bus stop

MONROE, N.C. — A mother and her 5-year-old daughter were attacked by dogs Monday afternoon at a school bus stop in Monroe, police said. According to police, a woman was waiting for her 5-year-old daughter at a Rocky River Elementary School bus stop near Old Charlotte Highway when a German Shepherd mix and Rottweiler ran up. As the girl was getting off the bus, police said the shepherd started attacking them.
MONROE, NC

