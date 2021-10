Just as nearly every industry settled into a new, unfamiliar routine in March of 2020, stylist Sophie Lopez, too, found her workday looking much different than its usual. In February, Lopez was sharing Oscar afterparty looks for her clients Kate Hudson and Yalitza Aparicio on her Instagram. Come late March, the mood switched (very relatably) to images of her “keeping busy” with crafts in her studio in Los Angeles. Soon, Lopez’s own colorful outfit ideas became more of a focus on her social media channel with looks that pack quite a punch — as tangerine-and bright-blue color combinations or psychedelic-swirl mini dresses tend to do — and with them, a realization of how much inspiration was typically only visible behind the scenes.

