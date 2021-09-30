Car cruise-in ends with donations to charity

The Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in held their final car show Wednesday evening. The Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in on Cable Road finished up for the year, showing out over 100 bikers and car enthusiasts looking to show their cars off. The Chained Eagles were on hand to display a POW/MIA wall, showcasing the names of Ohioans who were missing in action or prisoners during the Vietnam work. During the car shows, there has been a 50/50 raffle, and the proceeds went to the Veterans Food Pantry of Lima and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which is personal to one in the group.