- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday for her comments on a gang shootout that left one man dead and others injured. Five men were arrested for the shootout in Austin at the time, but charges were not filed and they were released. 'There were statements made by the mayor yesterday regarding the evidence in this case that were simply not true. It was inappropriate. It was wrong,' Foxx said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO