Brewers reliever Devin Williams to miss playoffs with broken hand after punching wall

By ANDREW WAGNER For the State Journal
Citizen Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their biggest weapons when the playoffs get underway next week. Right-handed reliever Devin Williams fractured his hand punching a wall Sunday night while out celebrating the Brewers' clinching the NL Central Division title. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday while the team prepared to take on the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Citizen Tribune

Brewers manager Craig Counsell dismisses season-ending skid

MILWAUKEE — Does momentum matter heading into the Major League Baseball playoffs?. The Milwaukee Brewers don’t think so. On pace to become the first team in franchise history to win 100 games just two weeks ago, the Brewers instead closed out the regular season by losing four straight games and 10 of their last 14 overall.
