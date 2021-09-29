Brewers reliever Devin Williams to miss playoffs with broken hand after punching wall
ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their biggest weapons when the playoffs get underway next week. Right-handed reliever Devin Williams fractured his hand punching a wall Sunday night while out celebrating the Brewers' clinching the NL Central Division title. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday while the team prepared to take on the Cardinals in St. Louis.www.citizentribune.com
