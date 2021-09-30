Wednesday roundup: Patriots carve up T-Birds

FARMERSBURG — Rivet dominated in the second set and eased its way past North Central, 25-16, 25-7, 25-16, for a volleyball victory Wednesday. Arianna Gerkin led the way for the Patriots (18-6) with 15 kills, eight digs, six points, three aces, and two blocks. Elise Lowe supplied 14 digs, 21 points, three kills; Reese McBee 11 kills, three points, two digs; Kenadee Frey nine assists, eight digs, six kills, six points, three aces; Allison Hensley 20 assists, 12 points, three aces, three digs; and Lexi Frey 11 digs, eight points.