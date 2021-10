With the 2021–22 season in the peripheral, what are the best and worst things that the Knicks can have happen to them?. The 2021–22 NBA season is officially here, as Media Day took place on Monday, and training camp is beginning this week. For the Knicks, this season presents an opportunity to build upon what was started last season, a four-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It’s a chance for the organization to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke, but rather the start to turning a page on what has been an abysmal last seven years prior.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO