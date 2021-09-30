CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

As Joe Biden’s Agenda Hangs In Balance, Reporters Try To Explain Why – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that this week’s high-stakes, unresolved and unpredictable drama on Capitol Hill was “like an episode of a TV show.”. “Maybe The West Wing, if something good happens. Maybe Veep if not,” she said. She was talking specifically about the prospects that a...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Biden’s challenge to Mitch McConnell: Go ahead, burn the place down

On Monday, President Biden shocked the political world by refusing to promise that the battle over the debt limit will be resolved without the United States defaulting on its debts, which would unleash economic calamity. “No, I can’t,” Biden said, when asked whether he could guarantee resolution. “That’s up to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is making a terrific case for reforming the Senate

Given what’s happening in Congress, you may be growing more sympathetic than ever to the idea that we just should go ahead and abolish the Senate. While that won’t happen any time soon, real reform could happen, starting with eliminating the filibuster. If it does, it will be because of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Capitol Hill#Veep#Treasury
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy