Pennsylvania State

Order prohibits importation of rabbits into Pa. from some states

Pocono Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Game Commission is working to keep a disease that impacts rabbits from entering the commonwealth. The agency announced an executive order on Sept. 22 that prohibits bringing in wild lagomorphs (rabbits, hares and pika) from a state that already has cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease. The measure includes...

