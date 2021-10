The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will want all the help they can get against the LA Rams defense this Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but on Wednesday it became apparent that star wideout Antonio Brown is in danger of missing the game. The veteran receiver was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday morning, which could make him inactive for the Week 3 contest that happens in four days.

