‘We do everything we can to control the numbers’. On Tuesday Victoria hit 1,763 cases. How did we get here? First, the Delta virus has now got its hooks well and truly into our population – we are not eliminating it from here. Once it gets into the casualised and essential workforce, multigenerational households, communities with English as a second language, lower socio-economic groups etc, it is very hard to stamp out.

