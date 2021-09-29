Oil declines as growth in U.S. stockpiles cools rally

Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the $5.40 level, which is an area that has been supportive in the past and now that we have turned around the way we have, I suspect that it is only a matter of time before we go higher. After all, part of the pullback was due to Vladimir Putin suggesting that Russia was going to continue pumping natural gas at a high rate to the European Union. However, natural gas markets are extraordinarily localized, so this will have minimal to no effect on the United States.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO