Oil declines as growth in U.S. stockpiles cools rally

jwnenergy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil fell after a U.S. industry report pointed to a build in crude stockpiles, cooling a rally that had pushed benchmark Brent past $80 a barrel. Brent futures slid back below $79, while West Texas Intermediate also dropped. The American Petroleum Institute reported a 4.13-million-barrel weekly gain in U.S. crude stocks, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the first increase in eight weeks if confirmed by government data later Wednesday.

www.jwnenergy.com

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a 5th straight week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by five to 433 this week. That followed increases in each of last four weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by five to stand at 533, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, up $1.09, or 1.4%, at $79.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices headed for their highest finish since October 2014, FactSet data show.
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
Houston Chronicle

Diesel stockpiles are at a 20-year low as U.S. heads into winter

The U.S. may be heading into winter with the lowest stockpiles of heating oil to meet surging demand in more than two decades. Inventories of distillates -- used as diesel for both transportation and heating oil -- are enough to meet 31.2 days of demand, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s the tightest it has been for this time of the year since 2000.
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
International Business Times

Can We Survive $150 Oil?

The thought of crude oil almost doubling in price is enough to generate fear of inflation accelerating beyond its already heightened level. But some of the experts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. don't seem to think there's anything to worry about under such a scenario. Strategists led by Marko Kolanovic...
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Plunge to Find Buyers

Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the $5.40 level, which is an area that has been supportive in the past and now that we have turned around the way we have, I suspect that it is only a matter of time before we go higher. After all, part of the pullback was due to Vladimir Putin suggesting that Russia was going to continue pumping natural gas at a high rate to the European Union. However, natural gas markets are extraordinarily localized, so this will have minimal to no effect on the United States.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
The Independent

Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households and energy firms?

Gas prices have been soaring over the last year, and earlier this week were trading at around six times the levels they were at in January.It has put pressure on businesses and will squeeze householders turning on their gas heating over the winter.– Why has there been a surge in gas prices?There is not one single cause for the shortage, but people, companies and countries generally are having to compete with each other to buy up gas.Last year countries in Europe and Asia burned through a lot of their gas reserves to heat homes during the long winter.They have therefore...
