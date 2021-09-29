Oil declines as growth in U.S. stockpiles cools rally
Oil fell after a U.S. industry report pointed to a build in crude stockpiles, cooling a rally that had pushed benchmark Brent past $80 a barrel. Brent futures slid back below $79, while West Texas Intermediate also dropped. The American Petroleum Institute reported a 4.13-million-barrel weekly gain in U.S. crude stocks, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the first increase in eight weeks if confirmed by government data later Wednesday.www.jwnenergy.com
