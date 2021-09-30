COD Mobile Battle Royale: The complete Blackout Map guide
Call of Duty has a rich history and countless moments and locales which serve as an inspiration for Call of Duty Mobile. With the help of Activision, this expanded universe can be in the palms of your hands through the COD Mobile Battle Royale map. Throughout the past seasons, players have explored the Isolated map through and through and enjoyed every part of it. But now, as Isolated is destroyed, here comes the new COD Mobile Battle Royale map – Blackout. This is the very first Battle Royale map that appeared in the Call of Duty franchise, which is now coming to Call of Duty Mobile. First introduced in Black Ops 4, Blackout features iconic series locations across a vast landscape including places like Hijacked and Ghost Town.gamingonphone.com
