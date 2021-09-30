CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

COD Mobile Battle Royale: The complete Blackout Map guide

By Probal Datta
gamingonphone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty has a rich history and countless moments and locales which serve as an inspiration for Call of Duty Mobile. With the help of Activision, this expanded universe can be in the palms of your hands through the COD Mobile Battle Royale map. Throughout the past seasons, players have explored the Isolated map through and through and enjoyed every part of it. But now, as Isolated is destroyed, here comes the new COD Mobile Battle Royale map – Blackout. This is the very first Battle Royale map that appeared in the Call of Duty franchise, which is now coming to Call of Duty Mobile. First introduced in Black Ops 4, Blackout features iconic series locations across a vast landscape including places like Hijacked and Ghost Town.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

CoD Mobile Season 8 Patch Notes: All changes in the update

CoD Mobile Season 8 is set to celebrate the game's second anniversary with the addition of the Blackout battle royale map and a whole lot more. On top of all that the CoD Mobile Season 8 patch notes are pretty large. So that you know what to expect from the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

COD Mobile Ranked Series 4: Start date, tiers, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 adds the new Blackout battle royale map, Rally Car, weapon balance changes, and several optimizations and bug fixes. A brand new battle pass is available in which players can rank up to earn rewards, including scorestreaks, operator skins, and more. COD Mobile Ranked Series...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to unlock the M13 in CoD: Mobile Season 8

CoD: Mobile Season 8 will bring new changes and weapons to the game, one of which is an Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare called the M13, so here is how you can unlock the M13 in CoD: Mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile is now in Season 8, bringing new content...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CoD: Mobile season 8 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season eight update is here with a lot of new features. The season has been themed around the game’s second anniversary, which will take place on Oct. 1. The main highlight of the new update is the Blackout map. The large battle royale from Black Ops...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Pubg Mobile#Cod#Mobile Gaming#Call Of Duty Mobile#Activision#Array#Cir
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Rumor Suggests Massive Battle Royale

When it comes to Halo, the franchise has a massive following. This is one of Microsoft’s biggest exclusives, and it has moved consoles in the past. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series X/S platforms were not launched alongside the Halo Infinite video game installment. Instead, the studio had to delay the game to continue working on the title to meet standards after the gameplay trailer was revealed. Could this push back allow the studio to rethink its stance on a battle royale game mode?
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Best M13 loadout for CoD: Mobile Season 8

The M13 Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare is on its way to Call of Duty: Mobile, so here are the right attachments and perks to create the best M13 loadout when it arrives in Season 8. Season 8 brought plenty of fun new content to Call of Duty: Mobile, including...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get CoD: Mobile Prime Gaming rewards

CoD: Mobile players looking to expand their collection will be happy to know that they can get some free items through their Prime Gaming account. CoD: Mobile has become one of the most popular video games globally, as the mashup of various Call of Duty games has become a fan-favorite in the Call of Duty community.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Guns Up! Mobile Beginners Guide and Tips

Guns Up! Mobile is a mobile port of a game that was previously available on the PlayStation 4. It retains the same PvP mechanics, with you deploying various units to attempt to eliminate your opponents. This game is a hybrid of real-time strategy and base defense. It’s an online PvP strategy game where players can construct and upgrade their defenses before sending their army into battle to wreak havoc on other players. The game provides a plethora of options. If you’re not into PvP, there are various single-player challenges available, such as escaping military prisons and battling raging zombie hoarders. Above all, If you’re new to this game, we’ve compiled a guide of essential beginners tips that will come in handy as you progress through the Guns Up Mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gamespot

CoD: Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Zombies Map Details Revealed

Call of Duty Season 6 is starting on October 7, and Treyarch's blog post revealed the details for Black Ops Cold War's final Zombies map that arrives with the launch of the new season. The map is called Forsaken, and this round-based Zombies experience will conclude the Cold War storyline of the CIA Requiem research team's efforts to stop the Omega Group, who are responsible for all the Dark Aether portals and zombie outbreaks.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

COD Mobile Counterattack Event guide: Everything you need to know

Call Of Duty Mobile has been enjoying great success lately with the new seasons bringing some of the biggest updates of the year for the players across the world. This popular action-packed game celebrated two years of global release on October 1st, 2021 with the 2nd Anniversary update. A host of new features, maps, and events has been added to the game this season. One such event is the “Counterattack Event”. In this article, we have provided all the details about the COD Mobile Counterattack Event.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Muse Dash announces collaboration with Touhou Project for its latest content update

Action rhythm game Muse Dash has announced its collaboration with the sensational Japanese bullet hell franchise, Touhou Project, for its latest content update. This update brings familiar elements of Gensokyo into Muse Dash: a special Touhou music pack, a new playable character, as well as three special graphics. Developed by...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy