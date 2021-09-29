CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Huntington Ingalls Says All Employees Must Be ‘Fully Vaccinated’ for COVID-19 By December

By Mallory Shelbourne
USNI News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest U.S. naval shipbuilder is mandating that all its employees complete a COVID-19 vaccine regimen by early December, according to a company memo reviewed by USNI News. To adhere to White House guidelines, by Dec. 8, all 44,000 Huntington Ingalls Industries employees must be fully immunized, according to the...

news.usni.org

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Three local banks now require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, and Territorial Savings Bank announced Thursday that due to an alarming increase in the COVID-19 surge effective September 30, all three banks are to require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Under this new policy,...
HONOLULU, HI
Daily Press

Huntington Ingalls lost millions because of COVID. So it filed a lawsuit.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is suing some of the world’s biggest financial firms to recover losses due to COVID-19 at its shipyards, including Newport News Shipbuilding. The insurers maintain that, because the shipyards didn’t suffer physical damage, their coverage won’t kick in. The company is suing in Vermont because that’s where its risk management subsidiary is located, and where all 33 ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WFAA

American Airlines to require all U.S. employees get COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines will require all United States-based and some international employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the carrier announced in a staff-wide memo Friday afternoon. In the memo, signed by Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom, the company said the country’s vaccination requirements...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
USNI News

Navy loses 14th Sailor to COVID-19

A sailor assigned to Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Command died of complications from COVID-19 Sunday, the service announced on Wednesday. Aviation Electrician’s Mates (Mechanical) 1st Class Cory Weber, 51, is the 14th sailor to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in December 2019, according to a USNI News tally of active-duty deaths. He died at Sunrise hospital in Las Vegas.
MILITARY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Usni News#Hii#Navy#Newport News Shipbuilding#Ingalls Shipbuilding#Technical Solutions#The White House
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Naming Commission Still Undecided How To Handle Ships with Confederate Ties

A commission tasked with identifying military assets with names tied to the Confederacy has not yet visited two ships that could be renamed. The Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense that Commemorate the Confederate States of America or Any Person Who Served Voluntarily with the Confederate States of America, which goes by the shorthand “The Naming Commission,” spent the past summer visiting military bases, mostly Army installations, which are named after members of the Confederacy.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
USNI News

Hicks: Chinese Military Expansion Poses Threats to Guam, Hawaii

The United States has “real reasons for concern” over China’s expanding size and range of its military capabilities close to Japan that also pose threats to Guam and Hawaii, as well as Australia, the deputy secretary of defense said Friday. Kathleen Hicks said President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric is making “clear...
HAWAII STATE
USNI News

Submarines, ASW, and a lot more

When the editorial team evaluates article submissions, there are some we label “old-school Proceedings,” a term of respect and endearment for us. By “old-school,” we mean an article that goes deep on a specific tactical or technical issue—often related to seamanship, navigation, or engineering—in the way Proceedings articles from 75 to 100 years ago often did. October is our annual focus on submarines and antisubmarine warfare (ASW), and this month’s old-school article is Lieutenant Matthew Homeier’s “Navigate by the Stars—From Beneath the Waves.” Even if you never served on a submarine or practiced celestial navigation, you will appreciate the ingenuity behind it.
MILITARY
USNI News

Report on Virginia-class Attack Submarine Program

The following is the Sept. 29, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Navy Virginia (SSN-774) Class Attack Submarine Procurement: Background and Issues for Congress. The Navy has been procuring Virginia (SSN-774) class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) since FY1998, and a total of 34 have been procured through FY2021. Since FY2011, Virginia-class boats have been procured at a rate of two per year. Virginia-class boats scheduled for procurement in FY2019-FY2023 are being procured under a multiyear procurement (MYP) contract. Most Virginia-class boats procured in FY2019 and subsequent years are to be built with the Virginia Payload Module (VPM), an additional, 84-foot-long, mid-body section equipped with four large-diameter, vertical launch tubes for storing and launching additional Tomahawk missiles or other payloads. When procured at a rate of two boats per year, VPM-equipped Virginia-class SSNs have an estimated procurement cost of about $3.45 billion per boat.
MILITARY
USNI News

Use Bioluminescence To Own The ASW Night

Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Michael Gannon, Operation Drumbeat (New York: Harper Perennial, 1990). 2. CAPT T. Q. Donaldson, USN, “Have You Seen the Light?” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 124, no. 6 (June 1998). 3. “SBIG STC-428-P Specifications,” Diffractionlimited.com (January 2021). 4. Kelsey...
SCIENCE
USNI News

Going Back to the Future on Defense Acquisition

The U.S. Navy’s submarine community was in near-crisis; its long superiority in acoustics detection fading. Military competitors were minimizing their submarines’ noise signatures to the point of becoming virtually undetectable. Modernizing the Navy’s sonar systems using traditional acquisition methods would be a multibillion dollar, years-long proposition. Then, a determined group of Navy submariners, acquisitions officials, and experts from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (APL) settled on a new approach: replace the submarines’ original closed information technology architecture with an open system that allowed upgrades competed from a variety of sources without creating a major multiyear program or sidelining the submarine fleet. This would take advantage of recent commercial advances (in capability and cost) to frequently upgrade both hardware and software in the sonar system. The result was a dramatic improvement in sonar performance with minimal impact to fleet availability—at a fraction of the projected time and price.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy