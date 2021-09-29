Bond set at $1 million for man accused of selling 2 pounds of meth
MADISON — A Norfolk man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing and delivering a substantial amount of meth made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Roberto Nava, 47, appeared before Judge Donna Taylor for the first time on Tuesday after he had multiple felony drug charges filed against him by the Madison County Attorney’s Office last week. Nava appeared with interpreter Perla Alarcon-Flory on Tuesday but was not represented by an attorney.norfolkdailynews.com
