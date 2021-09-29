CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Bond set at $1 million for man accused of selling 2 pounds of meth

By AUSTIN SVEHLA, asvehla@norfolkdailynews.com
Norfolk Daily News
 8 days ago

MADISON — A Norfolk man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing and delivering a substantial amount of meth made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Roberto Nava, 47, appeared before Judge Donna Taylor for the first time on Tuesday after he had multiple felony drug charges filed against him by the Madison County Attorney’s Office last week. Nava appeared with interpreter Perla Alarcon-Flory on Tuesday but was not represented by an attorney.

norfolkdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Madison County, NE
Crime & Safety
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska State Patrol#Mexico#Sinaloa#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#Mexican

Comments / 0

Community Policy