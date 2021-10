A $2.2 million grant will help provide student advising centers at both the Dothan and Eufaula campuses at Wallace Community College. Wallace Community College has been selected to receive funding under the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $2,197,884 to be distributed over the next five years. The grant will be used to fund Wallace’s new self-contained student Advising Centers on both the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO