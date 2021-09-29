CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten talked about what changed at halftime against Georgia State

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVJTW_0cCNvz4K00

The defense was drastically different in the first half than the second half against Georgia State.

Auburn captain and linebacker Chandler Wooten attributed the better play in the second half to the defense playing with a different mentality and more urgency.

He joined the “Locked On Auburn” podcast to talk about it.

“We were in a dogfight for sure. We didn’t play our brand of football in the first half but we wanted to come out in the second half and reestablish ourselves and be more physical, especially up front on the defensive end and with the linebackers. We wanted to come out in the second half with a sense of urgency. We were able to get consecutive stops and were able to give our offense the ball back.”

Another difference was the return of linebacker Zakoby McClain in the second half. Wotten talked about his impact on the show.

“Having a guy like (McClain) had a big part in it as you said with the energy he brings and the consistent energy he brings. He’s just an incredible player. So adding that to the lineup, that was a big role in it. And then like I said, going into halftime, we were;t happy with our play at all so coming out in the second half we just had a different mentality and wanted to play with more energy. Guys were flying around more and just more of a sense of urgency. I think that also played a role in it.”

Wooten led the Auburn defense against Georgia State with 12 tackles.

List

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball gets commitment from 2024 point guard

Well, Juwan Howard has his point guard of the future. And that’s quite literally true now. Michigan basketball is working on the 2022 class at the moment, which currently has three commitments in the recently-pledged Gregg Glenn, Tarris Reed, and Dug McDaniel — the latter being the point guard in the most recent class. Those players, along with any future pledges, won’t even arrive on campus until next summer. As of yet, there is not even a commit in the 2023 class, which is still even further away yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Auburn, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Auburn News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gimme him: 1 player to steal from the Tennessee Titans

The start of the season hasn’t gone as expected for the Tennessee Titans. They lead the AFC South at 2-2, but last week’s loss to a previously winless New York Jets team was a considerable setback. The Titans were expected to be the most competent team in the division this year, and while that has been the case so far, they don’t exactly look ready to make noise in the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten basketball media poll has Ohio State as contender, E.J. Liddell honored

We might be deep in the throws of Ohio State football season, but it’ll be basketball season on the banks of the Olentangy before you know it. The hoops season in Columbus always seems to sneak up on folks because the Buckeyes are usually in the middle of some pretty special things on the gridiron when the media circus for basketball rolls around, and it’s no different this year.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 6

10 of the 14 Big Ten teams are in action this Saturday, and finally nonconference is essentially over (though there are still some holdovers in future weeks). There’s one gigantic, ranked-on-ranked matchup between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State, and otherwise three games featuring ranked Big Ten teams. The sole unranked-on-unranked matchup is between Wisconsin and Illinois.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans continue to neglect youth movement despite lost season

The Houston Texans released third-year wide receiver Anthony Miller. Houston traded a 2022 fifth-round pick for the former Chicago Bears 2018 second-round pick, along with a 2022 seventh-rounder.Miller was acquired in August from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 5th round selection in the 2022 draft and was himself selected in the 2nd round by Chicago in 2018.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spencer Rattler or Casey Thompson? Position Pick 'Ems for Texas-Oklahoma

There is going to be high level talent all over the field on Saturday when Texas and Oklahoma square off for the annual Red River Showdown. Texas is looking to end Oklahoma’s win streak in the series as they have won the last three meetings. The Longhorns were able to end TCU’s win streak against them last week, but can they keep that momentum going and do the same against Oklahoma?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy