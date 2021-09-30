Talk of The Rock: Angela Rodell of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation

Forty-five years ago, with the foresight of a time beyond their newfound oil wealth, Alaskans took the initiative to create the Permanent Fund, thus constitutionally protecting a portion of the royalties for future generations. As a steward of the Fund, the Permanent Fund Corporation was established to invest the assets in an innovative financial structure which continues today to stand as a model for sovereign wealth funds globally. The legacy of the Alaska Permanent Fund is, and always has been, a source of pride to the state, and as a state-owned investment company, APFC is at our core vested with Alaska and invested with Alaskans.

ALASKA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO