Talk of The Rock: Angela Rodell of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation

By Dylan Simard
kmxt.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKMXT’s Dylan Simard is joined by Angela Rodell, CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, to discuss the permanent fund dividend, “meme stocks,” and cryptocurrencies.

ktoo.org

Permanent Fund Corporation CEO raises questions after trustee proposes cutting staff pay

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s top executive has asked whether corporation trustees are committed to the corporation’s independence. Corporation Executive Director Angela Rodell raised questions after a corporation trustee proposed cutting the amount paid to corporation staff in the annual budget. She asked whether the board is committed to building the corporation’s capacity to manage its investments using its own employees. But she said the issues are larger than the budget.
ECONOMY
Anchorage Daily News

This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend amount is $1,114

This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend will be $1,114, the Alaska Department of Revenue said Thursday. The figure is slightly higher than a prior $1,100 estimate. Genevieve Wojtusik, a spokeswoman for the department, said the dividend amount is based on the amount remaining in the dividend fund, plus new appropriations, divided by the number of eligible recipients.
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s Permanent Fund is a model for sovereign wealth funds globally

Forty-five years ago, with the foresight of a time beyond their newfound oil wealth, Alaskans took the initiative to create the Permanent Fund, thus constitutionally protecting a portion of the royalties for future generations. As a steward of the Fund, the Permanent Fund Corporation was established to invest the assets in an innovative financial structure which continues today to stand as a model for sovereign wealth funds globally. The legacy of the Alaska Permanent Fund is, and always has been, a source of pride to the state, and as a state-owned investment company, APFC is at our core vested with Alaska and invested with Alaskans.
ALASKA STATE
bizjournals

Membersy CEO talks $66M funding, growth plans

Annual recurring revenue approaching $30M with headcount of just 30. Membersy LLC has joined elite company with a $66 million funding round. The startup, which allows dental practices to offer subscription plans, announced Sept. 28 the 100% equity funding from Boston-based Spectrum Equity Management LP. CEO Eric Johnson founded Membersy...
State
Alaska State
Anchorage Daily News

First Alaska Permanent Fund dividend deposits expected to go out the week of Oct. 11

JUNEAU — Alaska officials are aiming to make the first wave of dividend payments to residents the week of Oct. 11, a Department of Revenue spokeswoman said. Genevieve Wojtusik, the department’s legislative liaison, in an email Wednesday said the first wave would include those who filed for dividends electronically. She said the second mass payments, which would include those who filed paper applications, would go out about two weeks later.
mining.com

HighGold shares surge on ‘game-changing’ Alaska project drill results

HighGold Mining (TSXV: HIGH) announced on Wednesday what could be considered “game-changing” drill results from the Difficult Creek prospect, part of the company’s Johnson Tract project in Alaska. Johnson Tract is a district-scale project located near tidewater in the southcentral region. The property covers at least 10 regional prospects over...
ForexTV.com

‘Bitcoin is the best form of money’: Investment notes from a crypto expert

Each week, the FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests. Every 25-minute episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared …. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Native corporations slowly approach shared revenue 'cliff'

Alaska Native corporations across the state face a “fiscal cliff” of their own that is still years off, but there are currently few options to avoid it. For decades, the 12 Alaska Native regional corporations and nearly 200 village corporations statewide have shared revenue generated from resource projects amongst themselves to the tune of roughly $3 billion since 1982, according to figures from a 2018 report on the revenue sharing program by the McDowell Group combined with more recent data.
Kiplinger

7 Bond Funds to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

For many investors, bonds and bond funds are synonymous with income. Stocks are for growth, and bonds are designed to throw off regular coupon payments. But in a world where the 10-year Treasury note yields only 1.5% after a major spike, the notion of bonds as purely income vehicles doesn't make a lot of sense.
