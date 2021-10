PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty. (Photo Credit: KDKA/Dennis Lane) Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Thursday near North Sheridan Avenue and Broad Street. Law enforcement believes two or three men were trying to rob the victim of his moped. “It looked like he just walked into a robbery,” public safety spokesperson Amanda Mueller said. “The owner of the bicycle, it looks like our suspects were trying to take that bicycle. He walked up on it. A tussle ensued and they pulled a gun on him and he was shot.” Investigators with the moped involved in this shooting in East Liberty.⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/oGR2znhBpS — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 30, 2021 No arrests have been made, though police are looking for two or three suspects. Police initially said they were looking for a gold Cadillac, but now they are not sure of the make or model of the car. Police will be reviewing surveillance videos in the area and will release more details. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO