Toronto 4, Ottawa 0

Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

Ottawa000—0 First Period_1, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Gusev, Dahlstrom), 13:25. Penalties_Gabriel, TOR (Tripping), 18:37; Tierney, OTT (High Sticking), 20:00. Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 1 (Kase, Ho-Sang), 15:41 (pp). 3, Toronto, Bunting 2 (Ho-Sang, Sandin), 17:52 (pp). Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Interference), 6:00; Dahlstrom, TOR (Tripping), 8:38; Tierney, OTT (Cross Checking), 13:55; Ostapchuk, OTT (Tripping), 16:16; Ostapchuk, OTT (Delay of Game), 18:38.

