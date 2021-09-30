CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jovani Moran News

Cover picture for the articleHigh-caliber starting pitchers are flourishing within the Twins' farm system. Yet perhaps the organization's finest-kept secret is a reliever from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, with a knack for strikeouts and a changeup that christens nostalgia from the days of Johan Santana.

Johan Santana
