Jovani Moran News

The Toronto Blue Jays very well could be fine with Espinal as their everyday third baseman, but a lot of things need to happen first. The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays are a very good team. They may not have started out that way and may not have looked like it at points in the season, but the team that played the final game of the season is much better than their playoff absence would indicate. Now, the front office needs to go to work and build a better squad for a run in 2022. And, as Jim Scott wrote, Santiago Espinal could be an everyday contributor to that team BUT that should not be management’s first thought.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO