So, who'll foot the bill for a new Bears stadium?

By Danny Ecker
Crain's Chicago Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Mayor Lori Lightfoot pleads with the Chicago Bears to give her a wish list that would keep the team at Soldier Field for another generation, the Bears appear to be far more focused on building their own stadium in Arlington Heights. But a key question remains about how the franchise would pay for it—and how much it will lean on taxpayers in the northwest suburb to help.

newstalkflorida.com

The Chicago Bears Stadium Game Has Started

Leverage, that is what the Bears owners have. The business of the National Football League’s McCaskey family-owned Chicago Bears franchise has gotten a little more interesting. The Bears franchise has an agreement to buy the Arlington Park racetrack land parcel from the Churchill Downs’ business arm for $197.2 million. The Arlington Heights, Illinois property has more than enough room for not only a stadium but a business village as well complete with housing, retail and office space. But the Bears-Churchill Downs agreement is not set in stone. The purchase and sales agreement needs to be signed. The present Bears-city of Chicago Soldier Field deal ends in 2033. Should the Bears franchise owners decide to stay in the city, the Churchill Downs property is great leverage in talks with Chicago to get a better Chicago stadium deal. There is no way the Bears ownership is leaving the Chicago area so it will be the classic stadium leverage game, in this case how can the city of Chicago give Bears ownership a better deal than what the Bears could have available in Arlington Heights.
NFL
Daily Review Atlas

Scott Reeder: Don't be surprised when Bears ask for stadium subsidies

Rich people own professional sports teams and for some reason politicians just can’t resist shoveling cash their way. My first exposure to this concept came on June 30, 1988, a few minutes before midnight. I was following Gov. James R. Thompson at a dead run, charging from the Senate chambers to the House in the Illinois Capitol.
NFL
Daily Herald

Could Bears stadium benefit Arlington Heights taxpayers? Mayor says yes

Facing some constituent concerns -- if not outright opposition -- to the Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights, Mayor Tom Hayes is touting what the relocation could mean for local property values and taxes. The three-term mayor said the prospect of a Bears stadium and a surrounding entertainment district...
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Chicago Bears' stadium standoff could be a lose-lose for Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO — Die-hard Chicago Bears fan Mayor Lori Lightfoot must be sympathizing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ tough day in Cleveland: flee Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, only to get knocked to the ground — again — by Jadeveon Clowney. The mayor faces a similarly intimidating set of obstacles in...
NFL
Crain's Chicago Business

This move could make the Bears one of the world's most valuable sports franchises

A move to Arlington Heights, Illinois, could make the team among the world’s most valuable sports franchises. I’m from the Village of Arlington Heights, Illinois. I like to call it a village somewhat in jest — it’s a sprawling Chicago suburb of about 75,000 people that boasts, among other things, the nearly century-old Arlington International Racecourse.
NFL
Citizen Online

State contracts with two firms for Bills stadium negotiations

ALBANY – The Hochul administration Wednesday evening said it has turned to two Los Angeles-based firms to help it with negotiations over plans by the Buffalo Bills to build a new, $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. Gov. Kathy Hochul last week told reporters in Buffalo that the state would...
NFL
wgnradio.com

Mayor of Palatine: ‘NFL franchises own their own stadiums, this will put the Bears into the stratosphere’

Mayor of Palatine, and former Chicago Bear, Jim Schwantz joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the Chicago Bears’ announcement of signing a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs Inc. for the 326-acre Arlington Park property in suburban Arlington Heights. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
NFL

