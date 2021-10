We’ve reached halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings have gone into the locker room with the lead over the Seattle Seahawks at 21-17. The Vikings had the ball to start the quarter, but they wound up going three-and-out and punting the ball back to Seattle. Once again, the Seahawks went down the field with just about no resistance, ending the drive with a 30-yard touchdown run from Chris Carson. Jason Myers was good on the extra point, and the visiting team was ahead 17-7 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the half.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO