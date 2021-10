Video game company Valve is secretly working on a virtual reality headset codenamed “Deckard”, according to leaks and a new report.Company patent applications reference the device via its codename, with multiple iterations of the headset discovered alongside a “proof of concept” version, first found by YouTuber Brad Lynch.The device will seemingly use SteamVR in both a “prism” and “standalone system layer”, and although it is unclear exactly what those descriptions refer to “standalone” could mean that the system will work without a connection to a computer.Valve, according to sources who have spoken to Ars Technica, reportedly had two designs for...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO