Authorities Are Investigating An Aggravated Sexual Assault In Area Of Delaware And Raritan Canal State Park Near Border Of Plainsboro And South Brunswick
PLAINSBORO-SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Chief Fred Tavener. of the Plainsboro Police Department, and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department announce authorities are investigating an aggravated sexual assault that occurred in the area of Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on the border of Plainsboro and South Brunswick Townships.midjersey.news
