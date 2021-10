In partnership with Flux Projects, BANDALOOP will bring its unique and breathtaking fusion of rock climbing and contemporary dance to the Atlanta BeltLine October 1-3. The Seattle Times has described BANDALOOP’s work as what dance might “look like if it were freed from the constraints of gravity.” The intergenerational ensemble of dancers, some of whom have been with the company since its founding, uses climbing ropes and harnesses to perform suspended in mid-air, usually on the side of a multistory building.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO