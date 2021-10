Before their win last night, the Orioles had just two American League East series wins this year, and none at home. Then left-hander Alexander Wells held Boston to one run over six innings as the Orioles won 6-2 to take two of three from the Red Sox. The loss left Boston at 89-70 and tied with Seattle for the No. 2 AL wild card. Those two teams are one game ahead of Toronto (88-71), which hosts the Orioles tonight.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO