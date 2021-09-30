Why Southside volleyball senior Toree Tiffee took on more leadership
Toree Tiffee knew it was going to be a vastly different Southside volleyball team than the one she had been accustomed to in the past. Tiffee, a 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter, was having to adjust with the loss of teammates and current college players Avery Fitzgerald (Mississippi State), Hannah Hogue (Arkansas) and Aleigha Johnson (Wright State), who were instrumental in helping the Lady Mavericks reach the state finals each of the past three seasons.www.swtimes.com
