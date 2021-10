As expected, Bucs receiver Antonio Brown reportedly did not make the trip with the team to Los Angeles and won’t play Sunday afternoon against the Rams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news early Saturday evening. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Brown — on the reserve/COVID-19 list — was “very questionable” for the contest. Placed on the list Wednesday, Brown would have been required to remain asymptomatic and have two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart to be eligible for Sunday’s game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO