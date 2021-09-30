CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others

By JERRY BEACH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAo0z_0cCNjI7v00
1 of 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas’ fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations.

With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas’ contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.

So it appears Alderson and Cohen will decide soon after the season ends whether to retain Rojas, rather than the newcomer eventually placed in charge.

“Whether that managerial decision is made after that individual is hired or before, it’s difficult to say,” Alderson said. “But I would say given the timing, probably that decision will be made before we have somebody as head of baseball operations.”

Rojas is 101-117 in two seasons as Mets manager. He drew praise earlier this year as New York led the NL East for three months, but the team has collapsed since the beginning of August without injured ace Jacob deGrom and was eliminated from playoff contention with more than a week remaining.

“I’m big on process. But ultimately, results matter. And if you don’t have good results over a period of time, then the process may not survive,” Alderson said. “So, I’m appreciative of all of those positives that have been mentioned over the course of the year — you know, Luis’ relationship with the players, etc. But ultimately we have to be governed to some extent not just by the process and by what goes into the results, but the results themselves.”

Alderson, the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18, was brought back as team president by Cohen last November when he bought the franchise from the Wilpon and Katz families.

The team initially intended to hire a president of baseball operations last offseason, but was unable to interview top targets employed by other clubs, and at least one wasn’t interested in coming to New York.

So the Mets changed course, hiring Jared Porter as general manager to lead baseball operations under Alderson. Porter was soon fired after it was revealed he sent unwanted, sexually explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Zack Scott was promoted to acting general manager, then placed on paid administrative leave this month after being arrested Aug. 31 on charges of driving while intoxicated. Scott has pleaded not guilty in court.

Since then, the 73-year-old Alderson has been filling the role of GM.

“I originally signed on here as president of the team, not as president of baseball operations or general manager,” Alderson said. “And so what I’m hopeful of (is) that we can find someone who is going to invest in the team long-term and will get in the weeds and provide us with the leadership and the expertise that we need on the baseball side. From my standpoint, I’m happy to turn that over to someone that we find who’s more than capable.”

Alderson acknowledged that process could take several weeks, but said he’s confident the search will ultimately be successful.

“It might be changing circumstances in terms of the pool of individuals that we decide to contact, which could be somewhat different than existed last year,” Alderson said. “I’m optimistic that we will end up in the right place. How exactly we get there and with who is up for grabs.”

In the meantime, that may leave Alderson to preside over the start of free agency as well. The market opens five days after the World Series ends, and the Mets have critical decisions to make on several of their high-profile players who can become free agents including infielder Javier Báez, outfielder Michael Conforto and pitchers Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Loup and Jeurys Familia.

“A lot of decisions are driven by the baseball calendar,” Alderson explained.

Alderson also said he expects deGrom to be ready to resume a normal workload next year. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in the first half but hasn’t pitched since July 7 because of a right elbow injury that’s healed, according to the team.

Rojas said the right-hander felt good during a pair of recent bullpen sessions before he and the club agreed this week that it made no sense for him to pitch in another game this season.

“Right now we’re very confident based on the condition of his elbow and the fact that he was able to ramp up not to full strength, but very close to it,” Alderson said. “So as we go into the offseason, I think we’re as confident in him as we’ve ever been and we expect that he’ll be full-go when spring training starts.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
MLB
FanSided

Mets: What Steve Cohen had to say after firing Luis Rojas

After firing New York Mets manger Luis Rojas, Mets owner Steve Cohen thanked Rojas for his work in what were “two extremely trying years.”. When the regular season ends, the firing season begins — and the New York Mets have already gotten the proceedings underway. On Oct. 4, the Mets...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets' Pete Alonso: 'I love' playing for manager Luis Rojas

The New York Mets improved to 102-117, overall , under current manager Luis Rojas via Thursday's 12-3 blowout win over the Miami Marlins in New York's season home finale that will also likely serve as the last time Rojas manages the Amazins for a game held at Citi Field. Tim Britton of The Athletic reported earlier this week the club likely won't retain Rojas' services, and Rojas seemed to understand that reality while speaking with reporters ahead of Thursday's victory.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Mets' Sandy Alderson To Decide On Luis Rojas, Syndergaard, Conforto After Season

With the 2021 regular season coming to a close, Mets team president Sandy Alderson will have some important upcoming decisions to make in the near future prior to the hiring of the new president of baseball operations. First, Alderson has to determine whether Luis Rojas, whose contract is set to...
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets pull the plug on Luis Rojas

It was inevitable. As the New York Mets continued to slide down the standings, falling further and further out of the playoffs, the whispers became a roar. Manager Luis Rojas, who had a team option for 2022, was likely gone, a victim of failing to meet ownership’s high expectations. On...
MLB
ESPN

Sandy Alderson addresses key offseason decisions for New York Mets

NEW YORK -- Luis Rojas' fate as New York Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations. With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas' contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said Wednesday he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
Michael Conforto
Newsday

Sandy Alderson says he'd like to bring back Marcus Stroman to Mets

The future of the Mets’ free agents is very much in flux, though president Sandy Alderson did give some indication of who he’d like to bring back. Though he didn’t commit to resigning any one player, Alderson said before the Mets 3-2 loss to the Marlins Wednesday that the team was very interested in engaging in talks with Marcus Stroman, the Mets most consistent starter.
NFL
New York Post

Sandy Alderson has another busy Mets offseason in front of him

The Mets hoped to play meaningful games in October this season. Instead they’ll be making meaningful decisions as a series of critical questions await them upon the end of another losing season on Sunday. Before the Mets played their fifth-to-last game on Wednesday against the Marlins, team president Sandy Alderson...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Asbury Park Press

Luis Rojas: The case for and against keeping him as NY Mets manager

NEW YORK — It won’t be too long until we find out Mets manager Luis Rojas’ fate, which has been uncertain for months. As the Mets sputtered, Rojas went from a potential NL Manager of the Year frontrunner to someone who might not be leading the Mets next season. It’s been a crazy turn of events.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
talesbuzz.com

Luis Rojas singles out ‘special’ part of time as Met manager

Ahead of what might have been his final game at Citi Field as manager of the Mets, Luis Rojas looked back on his two years at the helm. Rojas was proud of the clubhouse chemistry he oversaw, but knew the Mets came up short where it mattered most. “We haven’t...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets Fire Luis Rojas

The Mets fired manager Luis Rojas after two playoff-less, subpar years on the job. The team announced on Twitter:. The club will not pick up the option on Manager Luis Rojas for the 2022 season. Decisions regarding the remaining coaching staff will be made over the next several days. We have offered Rojas the opportunity to remain in the organization in a TBD capacity.
MLB
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: Sandy Alderson’s Requiem Contains Only A Few Nuggets

Mets President Sandy Alderson gave a premature requiem to a losing season yesterday, in which he provided only a few things we didn’t know…. The Mets front office operates much like detectives working a case – they withhold all of the details you want to know while putting out those things designed to help them look good.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

599K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy