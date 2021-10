SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell Community College will require all students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but no date has been set for the mandate to go into effect. The board of trustees said that all students currently enrolled will not have to meet the requirement to finish this semester. They hope to have the mandate in effect for students for the spring 2022 semester.

SALINAS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO