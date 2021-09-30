CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Notes on Music and other artistic diversions

By John Lane
phillypressreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive theatre is back and bringing with it that familiar surge of joy and expectation before the curtain rises. But streaming is still popular and frequent, as Lantern Theatre proves with "Me and the Devil", filmed in 2021 at their home base at St. Stephen's Theater and available now through Oct. 17. This world premiere by Steve H. Broadnax III and Charles Dumas is a dramatic play with music about a musician's pact with the devil to be the best blues artist ever. Directed by Broadnax. Details and tickets at www.lanterntheater.org and at 215-829-0395. •

www.phillypressreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

Sphinx Virtuosi, a diverse chamber group, will perform at UNCSA, other area venues

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present Sphinx Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra dedicated to increasing racial and ethnic diversity in classical music. Made up of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latinx classical soloists, the Virtuosi are primarily alumni of the international Sphinx Competition, and its members work together as cultural ambassadors reaching new audiences.
GREENSBORO, NC
NOLA.com

'A Musical Journey' explores chamber music from composers of diverse backgrounds

“A Musical Journey” begins on Monday night when the Musaica chamber music ensemble kicks off its 2021-22 season a month late, a delay due to Hurricane Ida. The nine-member, 16-year-old classical music group consisting primarily of Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra musicians will perform its opening concerts in a season titled “A Musical Journey” on successive nights at two different venues in New Orleans this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fsu.edu

FSU College of Music presents guest artist residency series

Florida State University’s College of Music is presenting a guest artist residency series featuring masterclasses and performances by artists and scholars from genres across the musical map. The Housewright Virtuoso Series kicks off the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, with “Sing for Hope,” a nonprofit organization and soprano...
FLORIDA STATE
GW Hatchet

Student artists showcase music at fall festival

For its first in-person, outdoor event since its inception, Tiny Dorm Concerts teamed up with WRGW and the Student Music Coalition to host the 2021 Fall Gig. Students artists, like Brooke Cody, shared both original music and covers in front of audiences, some for the first time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Chekhov
Valley News

Art Notes: Music collective celebrating 10th year with festival

WINDSOR — What Doth Life, the collective of musicians that orbits Windsor, held its first music festival a couple of years ago. There were bands; there were food trucks; it was fun. The event was a kind of dress rehearsal for 2020, the 10th anniversary of making music under the...
WINDSOR, NH
nwaonline.com

ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Symphony starts new music series in Fayetteville

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas kicks off a new music series, called "SoNA Beyond," at 6 p.m. Saturday with a concert titled "Voces Latinas (LatinX Voices)" at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. The concert marks National Hispanic Heritage Month. Orchestra musicians and program curators...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
secretatlanta.co

Celebrate Pride At The High Museum Of Art With Drag Artists, Music, And More!

HIGH Frequency Friday is getting a Pride makeover!. Atlanta Pride may have cancelled this year’s festivities, but there’s still so much going on. The High Museum of Art hosts a cultural experience on the first Friday of every month, combining fine art with music!. October’s HIGH Frequency Friday honors Atlanta...
VISUAL ART
uncg.edu

Sphinx Virtuosi violinist talks music, diversity ahead of UCLS performance

The Sphinx Virtuosi, one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras, will perform on campus as part of the 2021-22 University Concert and Lecture Series on Friday, Oct. 8. Tickets can be purchased here. In addition to the concert, members of the orchestra will host a masterclass for string students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts and visit with local elementary school students as part of the Lillian Rauch Beginning String Program.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Opera#Lantern Theatre##Drexel#Trinity Church#Aurora Classical#National Hispanic
outandaboutnow.com

Musical Notes of Change

Accomplished artists turned teachers are inspiring Wilmington youth. It’s one thing for an adolescent or teen to listen to music — an activity that, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, impacts children behaviorally, socially, and academically. But to play music can be life-changing. Research by the NAMM Foundation —...
WILMINGTON, DE
spartanburg.com

Wofford’s Richardson Family Art Museum Features New Exhibition With Works by Diverse Artists

Two collections showcasing works by traditionally underrepresented artists are on exhibit in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts. “Elevation from Within: The Study of Art at Historically Black Colleges and Universities” and “place, memory & identity: contemporary Korean-American women artists” will be on exhibit through Dec. 15. “These...
MUSEUMS
Press-Republican

Music Review: Musgraves offers therapeutic notes on ‘Star-Crossed’

On the fifth track of her new album, Kacey Musgraves wonders what things would be like “if this was a movie.”. Unfortunately for Musgraves, and anyone who’s ever daydreamed like that, life isn’t a movie, and it doesn’t always have a happy ending. Throughout “Star-Crossed,” Musgraves explores this idea of...
MUSIC
CBS News

How Adrienne Warren becomes Tina Turner on stage

"It feels incredible to be back," said actress Adrienne Warren. "It feels like a blessing, and I'm happy to be able to do what I love." What Warren loves is performing in a theater filled with people, and portraying one of rock 'n' roll's biggest stars, in the Broadway show "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," re-opening, after 19 months, on October 8.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Argentina
northgwinnettvoice.com

Artist’s exhibit is ‘mixtape’ connecting visuals with music

Karen Campbell is a school teacher by day and a visual artist the rest of the time. One of three visual art teachers at North Gwinnett High School, Campbell is a veteran high school educator who has served Gwinnett students for 27 years, including four years at Meadowcreek, 18 years at Collins Hill and she began her fourth year at NGHS last month. Her artistry, fueled by her background and degree in integrated arts curriculum and instruction, has not only inspired students, but as of Aug. 18, it also offers inspiration for the community at large.
VISUAL ART
kxnet.com

Mandan musical artist Brianna Helbling is climbing her way to the top

A Mandan musician is in a competition to open up for big named artists. Brianna Helbling is back in headlines, advancing through another big competition. By 7 years old, she had written her first song. Learning to play the piano was just the start for Brianna’s music career. “In Kindergarten...
MANDAN, ND
CBS 58

Artists bring Hip Hop, EDM and Dubstep to 'The Farm Music Festival'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- They call it 'The Farm Music Festival,' but don't expect to hear a lot of country music there. It's a three-day music festival full of Hip Hop, Dubstep, Electronic and EDM artists in Milwaukee. Tyler Schmitt owns the event venue 'The Collaborative Farm', and he joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
womanaroundtown.com

How To Dominate the Chicago Music Scene as A Female Artist

Chicago has seen some incredible female talent in the music industry over the years. From the hair-raising vocals of Jennifer Hudson to the cool jazz and blues of Patricia Barber, it’s safe to say the talent from this bustling city is admirable. But what does it take to dominate the...
MUSIC
Bay News 9

Hispanic glass artist looks to inspire others with artwork

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daxel Lopez, 57, works out of his own studio located in backyard of his Clermont home. Daxel Lopez is a glass artist who creates 3D murals and sculptures. His work is on display in Orange County for Hispanic Heritage Month. Lopez first began his career in Puerto...
American Songwriter

At Age 15, Nora Brown Bears the Torch of Ancient Music Traditions with Poise on New LP ‘Sidetrack My Engine’

“There’s not much music in my family,” 15-year-old Nora Brown tells American Songwriter about her second full-length album, Sidetrack My Engine. Released September 24 via Jalopy Records, the seven-track A/B side collection follows Brown’s debut LP, Cinnamon Tree which Brown released at age 13. The Alice Gerrard-produced album sold out of its vinyl pressing after it debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart. Sidetrack My Engine sees the Brooklyn-born and bred virtuoso purveying old-time music traditions through the dynamic lens of a modern generation.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy