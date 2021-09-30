Notes on Music and other artistic diversions

Live theatre is back and bringing with it that familiar surge of joy and expectation before the curtain rises. But streaming is still popular and frequent, as Lantern Theatre proves with "Me and the Devil", filmed in 2021 at their home base at St. Stephen's Theater and available now through Oct. 17. This world premiere by Steve H. Broadnax III and Charles Dumas is a dramatic play with music about a musician's pact with the devil to be the best blues artist ever. Directed by Broadnax. Details and tickets at www.lanterntheater.org and at 215-829-0395. •