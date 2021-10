The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is kicking off a month-long celebration of dogs called "Dogtoberfest" which will include a virtual pet photo contest, an in-person trivia night and a raffle that will all benefit the long-term shelter animals in need. The second annual event theme, Love Has No Limits, will also highlight stories of dogs and cats that have been at the shelter longer than a month, with some of the residents being there since 2020.