It was a frustrating 28-13 loss for the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The offense couldn’t move the ball consistently against the New Orleans Saints until it was too late and the defense — for the second time this season — couldn’t get a stop when they most needed it. Mac Jones spent most of the afternoon on his back as the offensive line, once again, failed to protect their young quarterback and the big-money signings couldn’t produce in the game’s most crucial moments.

