City Safari: the enemies of freedom

By Thom Nickels
phillypressreview.com
 6 days ago

As a boy I loved visiting an old burned out Civil War era chapel near my parents’ house. The stone chapel was set off by itself in a small clearing in the middle of a forest. Next to the chapel were two graves. Buried were two Civil War soldiers, both from the Union army, with their names and dates of birth and death barely distinguishable on the quickly disintegrating grave stones.

www.phillypressreview.com

mendocinobeacon.com

Freedom to read

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Tess Albin-Smith presented to the Fort Bragg Library a proclamation of September 26 – October 2 as Banned Books Week, recognizing the library’s role in combating censorship. Launched in 1982, the American Library Association (ALA) launched Banned Books Week in response to the surge...
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Independent

The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows that disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lareviewofbooks.org

Freedom to Exclude

Freedom to Discriminate: How Realtors Conspired to Segregate Housing and Divide America. ANYONE WITH EVEN a passing interest in the history of American politics knows about the election of 1964, when Lyndon B. Johnson’s landslide victory over Barry Goldwater ushered in the Great Society, the high tide of modern American liberalism. Not many, however, have heard of the electoral battle in California that same year over Proposition 14, an amendment to the state constitution that repealed a recently enacted law barring racial discrimination in the sale of housing and prohibited the state from enacting any such law or regulation in the future. On the same day that Johnson carried California by 1.3 million votes, Proposition 14 passed by an even more decisive margin, 2.1 million. The state’s Supreme Court quickly ruled that Proposition 14 violated the federal constitution. But its overwhelming passage revealed that millions of white Americans took for granted the right to live in a racially exclusive community. The triumph of Proposition 14 undercuts the widespread misconception that white backlash against the civil rights revolution arose from the evolution of the nonviolent, interracial campaign for racial justice into urban rioting and Black separatism. It occurred almost a year before the Watts uprising of 1965 and, as Martin Luther King Jr., remarked, “before anyone shouted Black Power.”
REAL ESTATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee professors and historians uncover history of convict leasing in the state

The mostly-forgotten history of Tennessee’s convict leasing, which used prison labor to mine coal in the mountains during the 1800s, is being brought to light by a team of professors and genealogists across the state. Dr. Camille Westmont, a postdoctoral fellow in historical archaeology at Sewanee, is searching for answers to the Lone Rock Stockade’s […] The post Tennessee professors and historians uncover history of convict leasing in the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
POLITICS
Axios

The future of Catholics

In an interview in Rome for "Axios on HBO," Cardinal Peter Turkson — a close adviser to Pope Francis — told me the Catholic Church plans to be increasingly active on climate, refugees and racial equity. Driving the news: Both Turkson and the pope plan to attend the UN Climate...
RELIGION
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats’ vision for free community college would include education for undocumented students

WASHINGTON — The massive economic policy package Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress could open the door to free community college for immigrants who are undocumented. But that lifeline for many people now denied access to higher education could also reignite controversies in Republican-leaning states over immigration and federal overreach.  The provision on immigrants […] The post Democrats’ vision for free community college would include education for undocumented students appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
unothegateway.com

OPINION: Omaha needs a lesbian bar

Gay bars have long been a safe place for the LGBTQ community to express themselves and socialize among queer minds. In the ’80s, there were around 200 lesbian bars in the United States. Now there are just 16. You may be thinking, “there are still gay bars in Omaha,” places...
OMAHA, NE
Ellsworth American

The true enemies in Frenchman Bay

The enlivening qualities of the Downeast spirit are self-reliance, sheer determination, fortitude, grit and an abiding hope bordering on assuredness. This moment finds the Downeast spirit in a struggle for its very existence. The very notion of entertaining a fish farm, the kind of “thing” shunned above all else, betrays...
POLITICS

