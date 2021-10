Mental health shouldn't be seen as different from physical health. Think of the brain as just needing some extra attention. "When someone even describes any symptoms around depression or anxiety, there tends to be that pulling back," said Veronica James, founder and CEO of Our Children Our Future in Hollywood. "That really is very unfortunate because it prevents many people from getting the preventive services they need that could also safeguard them from more serious mental disturbances later in life.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO