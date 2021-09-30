CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Hill, TN

Whole Hog Festival back for 14th year in Spring Hill

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Well Outreach will again be the beneficiary of the John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival, formerly known as the Country Ham Festival, in Spring Hill this weekend. Now in its 14th year, the family-friendly community event held at Oak Lawn Mansion is billed as Spring Hill’s largest, drawing upwards of 5,000 attendees annually. It will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, with tickets $5 apiece. Children 10 and under will be admitted for free.

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Hill, TN
Society
Spring Hill, TN
Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
City
Martin, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
William Michael Morgan
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy