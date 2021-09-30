Whole Hog Festival back for 14th year in Spring Hill

The Well Outreach will again be the beneficiary of the John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival, formerly known as the Country Ham Festival, in Spring Hill this weekend. Now in its 14th year, the family-friendly community event held at Oak Lawn Mansion is billed as Spring Hill’s largest, drawing upwards of 5,000 attendees annually. It will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, with tickets $5 apiece. Children 10 and under will be admitted for free.