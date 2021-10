As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 to arrive on Paramount Network on November 7, why not take the time to meet a new face?. In the video below, you have an opportunity to get to know a newcomer to the ranch in Carter, who is played by actor Finn Little. He’s a young cowboy-to-be who is going to have to learn his way around the ranch if he wants to be a part of the bunkhouse. Little describes his experience joining the show, and also the differences that are there between his character in Jimmy, or at least Jimmy when he first arrived. He’s a little more of a blank slate who can be molded into a number of different directions.

