3 reasons to watch Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Venom Page 2

By Chad Porto
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are three reasons to watch Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2. Bellator 267 is live from the SSE Arena in Wembley on Oct 1 and will feature a rematch that the internet is buzzing about. Michael “Venom” Page will take on Douglas Lima in a rematch from their 2019 bout. That was the night that Page’s undefeated streak ended, and ended on one of the most impressive knockouts in MMA history.

Comments / 0

