CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Izzy Kohl • Bayless softball

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Epps • Chaminade football Isaac Polman • North Point soccer Gerard Grewe • Priory football Izzy Kohl • Bayless softball Chase Viehland • Northwest Cedar Hill football. A sophomore pitcher who also plays the infield and outfield, Kohl picked up two complete-game wins last week over Hancock and University...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillsdalecollegian.com

Softball back in the swing of things

The Hillsdale College softball team won both of its games against Lawrence Tech this past weekend after Kent State backed out due to health concerns. The games had to be pushed forward an hour each to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to accommodate the changes. Despite the challenges, Hillsdale pulled through and won both games 7 – 3 and 4 – 1, respectively.
HILLSDALE, MI
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Bayless 19, Gateway Science Academy 4

Softball spotlight: Lafayette's Carr follows her mother's footsteps. Gerling, Brown keep Washington rolling with win over Zumwalt North. Sawvell powers Zumwalt West past Howell Central in GAC South showdown. St. Dominic breaks out of skid with victory at Winfield. Area fall softball rankings, Week 5. Gateway Science Academy. Individual stats...
HIGH SCHOOL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Bayless routs Riverview Gardens

Izzy Kohl went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Bayless to a 16-1 victory over Riverview Gardens. Aubre Follen was credited with the win for Bayless. Bayless (9-2) plays at home against Gateway Science Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Riverview Gardens (0-1)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Bayless 1, Brentwood 0

Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come. Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Tommy Edman could finish with lowest OPS of NL doubles leader since 1916. Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​. Watch now:...
BRENTWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Bayless 4, Maplewood-RH 1

Maplewood-RH Individual stats have not been reported. Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh. Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4. Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North. Boys soccer notebook: Teams...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sent to Astros' bench on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Tucker will sit on Friday night after Jose Siri was announced as Houston's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 412 batted balls this season, Tucker has produced a 11.4% barrel rate and a .300...
MLB
hailstate.com

SEC Softball Schedule Released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference released the league's 2022 softball schedule on Thursday. Mississippi State is set to play eight three-game series against league opponents for a 24-game SEC slate. Mississippi State closed the 2021 season riding a seven-game winning streak in league play, which is just two games...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaminade University#Football#North Point#Priory#Chase Viehland#Cardinals#Stlhighschoolsports Com
KTLO

Softball, baseball set for Thursday

Baseball and softball are included on the local Thursday schedule. In high school softball, Bakersfield makes the trip to Van Buren, Missouri, Gainesville heads to Norwood, and Dora entertains Salem, Missouri. Gainesville is set for its first game in the Seymour Tigers Baseball Fall Wood Bat Tournament. The Bulldogs meet...
BASEBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball

Austin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A junior shortstop, Ulrich led the Eagles to the championship of Jefferson City’s Lady Jays Classic. In four tournament games, including two one-run victories, Ulrich went 5 for 9 with three home runs, six walks, a double, five runs scored and seven RBI. Ulrich is among area leaders in slugging percentage (1.196), batting average (.549), home runs (7), doubles (8), RBI (23), runs scored (28) and on-base percentage (.629). She helped Sullivan capture the Class 3 state title last season and was named first-team All-Metro, first-team all-conference and first-team all-state. Ulrich, who was a catcher two years ago, has started every game since her freshman year.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
GoDucks.com

Softball Announces Fall Schedule

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon softball program will play fall ball at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first time since 2019. The Ducks announced their exhibition schedule on Friday. Games will be free and open to the public, though current state, county and University of Oregon Covid-19 protocols will be...
EUGENE, OR
yumapioneer.com

Yuma softball home Saturday

Yuma High School’s softball team keeps working on tightening up its defense. “We’ve been focusing this past week on eliminating the errors,” coach Morgan Spencer said. “If we can get away from having an error after committing a first one, we could cut down on the big innings. I think we overthink it too much sometimes.”
YUMA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
bucks.edu

Softball Fall Meeting

NEWTOWN, Pa. – Softball recently announced that there will be a meeting on Thursday, October 7th at 4:00pm for all current, incoming, and potential student-athletes in the Newtown campus gymnasium to address the plans and workouts for the team in the fall as well as the main season in the spring.
NEWTOWN, PA
kchi.com

CHS Softball Continues To Impress

St Joseph Benton became the latest team to fall to the Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball Team. Chillicothe scored 14 runs off 10 hits to win 14-0. In the last three games, Chillicothe has out scored their opponents 41 to 1. Chillicothe’s Kinlei Boley had another gem in the circle, allowing...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Area Softball Winding Down

High school softball and volleyball is starting to wind down, as the playoffs are quickly approaching for small classes. Classes 5 and 6A still have another week of regular season. Only a couple games on the softball diamond on Monday evening. Bartlesville travels to Broken Arrow. Dewey will also host...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kchi.com

CMS Softball Beats Plattsburg

The Chillicothe Middle School Softball A team beat Plattsburg 12 to 3, scoring four in the third inning and eight runs in the fourth inning. At the plate Kenzie Fleener had a home run and double, Charley Peniston had a home run, Hope Donoho had two triples, Landry Marsh had a triple and single. and Bryleigh Gillespie had a single.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
holyokeenterprise.com

Softball team swept by Limon

The Lady Dragon softball team lost two games on the home field against Limon 13-0 and 12-0 on Saturday, Sept. 25, to drop to 7-9 on the season. Coach Sherman Kage said he was pleased with the way the girls played defensively, specifically with bunt coverage. “Regardless of what the...
HOLYOKE, CO
Ponca City News

Norman North wins in softball

Body NORMAN-- Norman North pounded out 11 hits Thursday on its way to a 7-3 victory over the Ponca City Lady Cats in a district softball game. North scored one run in the first and built its lead to 7-0 with two in the second and four more in the fourth. Ponca City got all three of its runs in the seventh.
PONCA CITY, OK
nebpreps.com

Softball Coaches Poll: 9.22.21

Each week during the high school softball season coaches from the three Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class. In conjunction with Nebraska High School Fastpitch, here are the ratings for 9/22/21. Class A (Record), Previous Ranking, First Place Votes. 1. Gretna (20-3), 3, 15. 2. Lincoln Southwest (23-5),...
SPORTS
Inside Nova

Senior softball standings

Below are standings ending Sept. 24 for teams in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2021 fall season. Games are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 524-5576. National Conference: Reston Green 5-3, Oak Hill...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy